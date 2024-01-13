The French Bulldog is a small-sized breed with a lot of muscle, a compact structure and solid bones. These powerful dogs are typically alert, active, and intelligent.Suitable for French Bulldogs over 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind.To maintain its powerful muscles, the French Bulldog needs regular exercise. Shorter daily walks are better for bone and joint support than too much running or jumping.Nutrition is also essential for effectively maintaining muscle mass, that's why ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Adult contains L-Carnitine and an optimal protein content.ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Adult also contains specific nutrients, including a specific complex and EPA and DHA, to help maintain the health of your French Bulldog's skin and distinctive coat.What's more, ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Adult contributes to maintaining optimal digestive health by helping to support a good balance of intestinal flora. This ultimately helps to reduce excessive flatulence and lessens the smell of its stool.