French Bulldog Adult
Dry food for dogs
French Bulldogs are known for their loving, playful nature. They’re a sturdy, muscular breed. They are active dogs but also have a tendency to over eat. That’s why Royal Canin has designed a diet specific to their needs. Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature French Bulldogs - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
1.5kg
3kg
9kg
The French Bulldog is a small-sized breed with a lot of muscle, a compact structure and solid bones. These powerful dogs are typically alert, active, and intelligent.Suitable for French Bulldogs over 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind.To maintain its powerful muscles, the French Bulldog needs regular exercise. Shorter daily walks are better for bone and joint support than too much running or jumping.Nutrition is also essential for effectively maintaining muscle mass, that's why ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Adult contains L-Carnitine and an optimal protein content.ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Adult also contains specific nutrients, including a specific complex and EPA and DHA, to help maintain the health of your French Bulldog's skin and distinctive coat.What's more, ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Adult contributes to maintaining optimal digestive health by helping to support a good balance of intestinal flora. This ultimately helps to reduce excessive flatulence and lessens the smell of its stool.
Muscle mass condition
These strong dogs need nutritional support to maintain their muscle mass while avoiding weight gain. The optimal protein content and L-carnitine supplementation in this diet help them stay in shape.
Healthy skin
French Bulldogs can be prone to irritated skin. Enriched with omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, which have an anti-inflammatory action on skin, our food helps support a healthy skin and coat vitality.
Odour reduction
Royal Canin French Bulldog food contains a combination of highly digestible ingredients, specific fibre blends and prebiotics helps to reduce flatulence, stool odour and stool volume. This helps keep your home fresh and the garden clean.
Exclusive Kibble Design
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for your French Bulldog to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|8 kg
|112 g ( 1+3/8 cups)
|130 g (1+4/8 cups)
|147 g (1+6/8 cups)
|9 kg
|122 g ( 1+4/8 cups)
|142 g (1+6/8 cups)
|161 g (1+7/8 cups)
|10 kg
|132 g ( 1+5/8 cups)
|153 g (1+7/8 cups)
|174 g (2+1/8 cups)
|11 kg
|142 g ( 1+6/8 cups)
|165 g (2 cups)
|187 g (2+2/8 cups)
|12 kg
|152 g ( 1+6/8 cups)
|176 g (2+1/8 cups)
|200 g (2+3/8 cups)
|14 kg
|170 g ( 2 cups)
|197 g (2+3/8 cups)
|224 g (2+5/8 cups)