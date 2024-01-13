Golden Retriever Adult
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Golden Retrievers - Over 15 months old.
Sizes available
50g
3kg
12kg
Suitable for dogs over 15 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind.ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult contains omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, and borage oil. These nutrients all help to support a healthy skin barrier function which in turn contributes to the healthy appearance of your dog's coat.Thanks mainly to the combination of fatty acids and an enrichment of taurine, ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult also helps to support your dog's healthy cardiac function.ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult has an adapted calorie content – meaning it also helps to maintain your Golden Retriever's ideal weight.What's more, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Golden Retriever Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the Golden Retriever. The shape and size of the kibble is specially adapted to suit the preferences of this particular breed of dog.
Healthy skin & coat
Golden Retriever Adult helps support the skin’s "barrier" role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.
Healthy cardiac function
This formula contains specific nutrients to help support good cardiac function. Enriched with taurine and EPA & DHA.
Exclusive kibble design
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Golden Retriever dog.
Ideal weight
Helps maintain the Golden Retriever’s ideal weight thanks to an adapted calorie content.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|26 kg
|302 g ( 3+4/8 cups)
|350 g (4 cups)
|398 g (4+5/8 cups)
|28 kg
|320 g (3+6/8 cups)
|370 g (4+2/8 cups)
|420 g (4+7/8 cups)
|30 kg
|336 g (3+7/8 cups)
|390 g (4+4/8 cups)
|443 g (5+1/8 cups)
|32 kg
|353 g (3+1/8 cups)
|409 g (4+6/8 cups)
|465 g (5+3/8 cups)
|34 kg
|370 g (4+2/8 cups)
|428 g (5 cups)
|486 g (5+5/8 cups)
|36 kg
|386 g (4+4/8 cups)
|447 g (5+1/8 cups)
|508 g (5+7/8 cups)
|38 kg
|402 g (4+5/8 cups)
|465 g (5+3/8 cups)
|529 g (6+1/8 cups)
|40 kg
|418 g (4+7/8cups)
|483 g (5+5/8 cups)
|549 g (6+3/8 cups)