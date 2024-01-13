Mini Exigent

Mini Exigent

Dry food for dogs

Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature small breed dogs (from 1 to 10 kg) - Over 10 months old - Dogs with fussy appetites.

Sizes available

50g

1kg

3kg

Пронађите продавца
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Proven Results

Up to 99 % prefered* *Royal Canin internal study.

For small dogs with fussy appetites

Featuring ingredients and high quality proteins specially selected for small dogs, Mini Exigent has an aroma irresistible to the fussiest of eaters. The size, shape, and density of Mini Exigent kibble has been specially designed for miniature jaws. With a pillow-shaped kibble that has a crunchy outside and a soft inside, every piece has an appetising texture your dog will love.

How else can you help your dog?

Feed your dog at regular times. Train your dog to eat his daily meals (and not snacks) without fussing, which is better for everyone’s wellbeing. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging