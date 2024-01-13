Miniature Schnauzer Puppy
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Miniature Schnauzer puppies - Up to 10 months old.
Sizes available
1.5kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. This diet helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a patented* complex of antioxidants including vitamin E. *France, patent No EP1146870.
Ideal weight
This diet helps support harmonious growth while maintaining ideal weight thanks to a reduced level of fat. Enriched with L-carnitine.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble design
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 4kg
|Adult weight = 6 kg
|Adult weight = 8 kg
|2 m
|85 g (7/8 cup)
|112 g (1+1/8 cups)
|134 g (1+3/8 cups)
|3 m
|96 g (1 cup)
|129 g (1+3/8 cups)
|158g (1+5/8 cups)
|4 m
|100 g (1 cup)
|136 g (1+3/8 cups)
|167 g (1+6/8 cups)
|5 m
|101 g (1 cup)
|137 g (1+3/8 cups)
|170 g (1+6/8 cups)
|6 m
|91 g (1 cup)
|136 g (1+2/8 cups)
|169 g (1+6/8 cups)
|7 m
|82 g (7/8 cup)
|122 g (1+2/8 cups)
|152 g (1+5/8 cups)
|8 m
|72 g (6/8 cup)
|110 g (1+1/8 cups)
|137 g (1+3/8 cups)
|9 m
|72 g (6/8 cup)
|98 g (1 cup)
|122 g (1+2/8 cups)
|10 m
|71 g (6/8 cup)
|97 g (1 cup)
|120 g (1+2/8 cups)
|11m
|Transition to Miniature Schnauzer Adult
|Transition to Miniature Schnauzer Adult
|Transition to Miniature Schnauzer Adult