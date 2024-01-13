Suitable for adult dogs over 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Setter Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult Setter in mind.Thanks to an adapted protein and fat content, ROYAL CANIN® Setter Adult helps to maintain your dog's energy levels, which in turn helps to support its athletic condition.The Setter's long, silky, wavy hair forms a coat of protective silk that requires extra attention and regular grooming. ROYAL CANIN® Setter Adult is enriched with EPA, DHA, and borage oil. These fatty acids assist in helping to support the health of your Setter's beautiful coat.The formulation of nutrients in ROYAL CANIN® Setter Adult also contributes to supporting your dog's digestive health. Its exclusive formula helps to maintain a good balance of intestinal flora, resulting in a healthy quality of stool.The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Setter Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the English Setter breed. The shape and size of the kibble are specially adapted to enhance its palatability.