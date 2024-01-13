Sporting Life Endurance 4800
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - For adult dogs with very long periods of sustained activity.
Sizes available
1kg
3kg
15kg
Extended energy
Contains a high level of fatty acids (30%) to provide a large amount of energy which can be usedgradually over the endurance period to maximise performance in sporting and working dogs withvery long periods of sustained activity.
Sport performance +
Maintaining health in sporting and working dogs is essential to achieve the best performance.“SPORT PERFORMANCE +” is an exclusive combination of nutrients which helps maintain healthy joints, supports a healthy digestive system (highly digestible L.I.P., specific fibres: MOS, psyllium), and helps neutralise free radicals thanks to a strengthened antioxidant cocktail(vitamin E, lutein, beta-carotene).
Muscle condition
Activity increases the need for oxygen delivery to muscles as well as the protein turnover.Thanks to a high level of protein (32%), ENDURANCE 4800 supports oxygen delivery to muscles and contributes to maintaining muscle mass.
|Dog weight (kg)
|(g)
|(cup)
|5 kg
|146 - 194 g
|1 + 1/8 - 1 + 4/8 cup
|10 kg
|245 - 326 g
|2 - 2 + 5/8 cup
|15 kg
|332 - 442 g
|2 + 5/8 - 3 + 4/8 cup
|20 kg
|412 - 549 g
|3 + 2/8 - 4 + 3/8 cup
|30 kg
|558 - 744 g
|4 + 4/8 - 6 cup
|40 kg
|692 - 923 g
|5 + 4/8 - 7 + 3/8 cup
|55 kg
|879 - 1172 g
|7 - 9 + 3/8 cup