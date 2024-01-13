Sporting Life Endurance 4800

Dry food for dogs

Complete feed for dogs - For adult dogs with very long periods of sustained activity.

Sizes available

1kg

3kg

15kg

Extended energy

Contains a high level of fatty acids (30%) to provide a large amount of energy which can be usedgradually over the endurance period to maximise performance in sporting and working dogs withvery long periods of sustained activity.

Sport performance +

Maintaining health in sporting and working dogs is essential to achieve the best performance.“SPORT PERFORMANCE +” is an exclusive combination of nutrients which helps maintain healthy joints, supports a healthy digestive system (highly digestible L.I.P., specific fibres: MOS, psyllium), and helps neutralise free radicals thanks to a strengthened antioxidant cocktail(vitamin E, lutein, beta-carotene).

Muscle condition

Activity increases the need for oxygen delivery to muscles as well as the protein turnover.Thanks to a high level of protein (32%), ENDURANCE 4800 supports oxygen delivery to muscles and contributes to maintaining muscle mass.

