Because each breed has its own specific requirements, ROYAL CANIN®'s Breed Health Nutrition range caters to the dietary needs of dogs of different breeds to support optimal health.Suitable for Yorkshire Terriers over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind.ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier Adult contributes to maintaining the health of your Yorkie's coat through an adapted content enriched by essential omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), omega-6 fatty acids, borage oil, and biotin.ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier Adult satisfies even the fussiest of appetites, thanks to a combination of exceptional flavours that your dog won't be able to resist!Good oral hygiene is an important consideration when selecting your dog's food. ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier Adult helps slow down tartar formation through a precise inclusion of calcium chelators within the kibble.To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier Adult is also available as wet food in a soft and tasty loaf.If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.