Gastro Intestinal Low Fat

Gastro Intestinal Low Fat

Wet food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for dogs

Sizes available

1 x 200g

1 x 410g

1 x 430g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Пронађите продавца
PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Digestive security

Combination of highly digestible proteins and starches, prebiotics, beet pulp and fish oil helps support digestive security

Low fat

A low fat concentration improves digestive function in dogs with hyperlipidaemia or with acute pancreatitis

Fibre balance

Adjusted levels of soluble/insoluble fibres to help limit fermentations and promote good stools quality.

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and fights free radicals

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging