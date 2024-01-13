GI High Energy Liquid Dog

GI High Energy Liquid Dog

Liquid food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

3 x 200ml

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Digestive support

Highly digestible formula (including hydrolyzed proteins) to help support digestive health

High energy (5 kcal/ml)

Very high energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

Complete nutrition

Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs requiring assisted enteral nutrition.

Antioxidant complex

Enhanced synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine, lutein and beta-carotene) helps neutralise free radicals.

Easy tube feeding

Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

