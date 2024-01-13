Neutered Adult Medium Dog

Dry food for dogs

Neutered Adult Medium Dog is a nutritionally balanced diet for medium breed dogs (11-25kg) 12 months to 7 years of age that have been neutered.This diet helps fight against obesity with a specific blend of fibres, a high protein content, low fat and special nutrients thathelps transform fat into energy. This diet can be fed throughout your dog's adult life.

Sizes available

50g

1kg

3.5kg

4kg

10kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Ideal body weight

Combination of an exclusive formula low in calorie with high satietogenic power, an exclusive kibble and adjusted feeding guidelines to help maintain the ideal bodyweight of neutered adult dogs

Skin & coat

Inclusion of several key nutrients to reinforce the coat's natural beauty and to help protect the skin

Digestive intolerance

Combination of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P - Low Indigestible Proteins), sugar beet pulp and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security

Antioxidant complex

Use of a patented synergistic antioxidant complex with high contents of vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine and luteine, to help neutralize free radicals

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
