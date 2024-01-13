Recovery

Recovery

Wet food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs and cats.

Sizes available

1 x 800g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Пронађите продавца
PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

High energy

The high energy content of Recovery helps compensate the volume reduction of food intake with fussy pets.

Easy tube feeding

Recovery texture makes it easier to use for periodic syringe feeding and tube feeding.

EPA/DHA

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids, omega-3 long chain fatty acids, modulate skin reactions and contribute to the intestinal mucosal integrity.

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxydant complex (vitamin. E, vitamin. C, taurine and luteine) helps fight cellular agressions induced by oxidative stress and promotes good health of the immune system.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging