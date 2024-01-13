Recovery
Wet food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs and cats.
1 x 800g
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
BENEFITS
High energy
The high energy content of Recovery helps compensate the volume reduction of food intake with fussy pets.
Easy tube feeding
Recovery texture makes it easier to use for periodic syringe feeding and tube feeding.
EPA/DHA
Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids, omega-3 long chain fatty acids, modulate skin reactions and contribute to the intestinal mucosal integrity.
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxydant complex (vitamin. E, vitamin. C, taurine and luteine) helps fight cellular agressions induced by oxidative stress and promotes good health of the immune system.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, oils and fats, milk and milk derivatives, minerals, eggs and egg derivatives, yeasts, various sugars.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 300 IU, E1 (Iron): 15 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.16 mg, E4 (Copper): 1 mg, E5 (Manganese): 4.5 mg, E6 (Zinc): 47 mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 14% - Fat content: 6.2% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibres: 2% - Moisture: 72.5% - Metabolisable energy: Dog 1160 kcal/kg, Cat 1200 kcal/kg - Essential fatty acids: 1.8% - EPA/DHA: 0.45%.
|Cat's weight
|Resting
|-
|Maintenance
|-
|-
|-
|kg
|(g/day)
|can/day
|(g/day)
|can/day
|-
|-
|2
|95
|1/2
|105
|1/2
|-
|-
|3
|130
|3/4
|140
|3/4
|-
|-
|4
|160
|3/4
|175
|1
|-
|-
|5
|190
|1
|205
|1
|-
|-
|6
|215
|1
|230
|1 1/4
|-
|-
|7
|240
|1 1/4
|260
|1 1/4
|-
|-
|8
|265
|1 1/4
|285
|1 1/2
|-
|-
|9
|290
|1 1/2
|310
|1 1/2
|-
|-
|10
|315
|1 1/2
|330
|1 3/4
|-
|-