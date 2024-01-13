Renal Canine Wet
Wet food for dogs
RENAL is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic or temporary renal insufficiency, through its low level of phosphorus and restricted level of protein, but of high quality.
Sizes available
1 x 200g
1 x 410g
1 x 420g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
CKD dietary management
Formulated to support renal function in case of chronic kidney disease. Contains EPA and DHA, a complex of antioxidants and a low phosphorus level.
Reduces renal workload
Increased kidney workload may induce uremic crisis. An adapted content of high quality protein helps reduce kidney workload.
Metabolic equilibrium
Chronic kidney disease can lead to metabolic acidosis. Formulated with alkalinizing agents.
Appetite preference
Designed aromatic profile helps answer to dog’s specific preference.
|Can 200g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dog's Weight (Kg)
|LEAN
|-
|NORMAL
|-
|OVERWEIGHT
|-
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|2
|125
|3/4
|110
|1/2
|95
|1/2
|3
|170
|3/4
|149
|3/4
|129
|3/4
|4
|210
|1
|185
|1
|160
|3/4
|5
|249
|1 1/4
|219
|1
|189
|1
|6
|285
|1 1/2
|251
|1 1/4
|217
|1
|7
|320
|1 1/2
|282
|1 1/2
|243
|1 1/4
|8
|354
|1 3/4
|311
|1 1/2
|269
|1 1/4
|9
|387
|2
|340
|1 3/4
|294
|1 1/2
|10
|418
|2
|368
|1 3/4
|318
|1 1/2
|Can 410g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dog's Weight (Kg)
|LEAN
|-
|NORMAL
|-
|OVERWEIGHT
|-
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|2
|125
|1/4
|110
|1/4
|95
|1/4
|3
|170
|1/2
|149
|1/4
|129
|1/4
|4
|210
|1/2
|185
|1/2
|160
|1/2
|5
|249
|1/2
|219
|1/2
|189
|1/2
|6
|285
|3/4
|251
|1/2
|217
|1/2
|7
|320
|3/4
|282
|3/4
|243
|1/2
|8
|354
|3/4
|311
|3/4
|269
|3/4
|9
|387
|1
|340
|3/4
|294
|3/4
|10
|418
|1
|368
|1
|318
|3/4
|15
|567
|1 1/2
|499
|1 1/4
|431
|1
|20
|704
|1 3/4
|619
|1 1/2
|535
|1 1/4
|25
|832
|2
|732
|1 3/4
|632
|1 1/2
|30
|954
|2 1/4
|839
|2
|725
|1 3/4
|35
|1 071
|2 1/2
|942
|2 1/4
|814
|2
|40
|1 183
|3
|1 041
|2 1/2
|899
|2 1/4
|MIXED FEEDING Daily ration with Renal Dry Range (can 200g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dog's weight (kg)
|-
|LEAN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|-
|-
|CAN (200g) +
|(g ) DRY
|(g ) DRY
|(g ) DRY
|-
|-
|2
|1/4
|32
|26
|19
|-
|-
|4
|1/2
|47
|36
|25
|-
|-
|6
|1/2
|79
|64
|50
|-
|-
|8
|1/2
|108
|90
|72
|-
|-
|10
|1
|93
|71
|50
|-
|-
|12
|1
|119
|94
|70
|-
|-
|14
|1
|144
|116
|89
|-
|-
|15
|1
|156
|127
|98
|-
|-
|MIXED FEEDING Daily ration with Renal Dry Range (can 400g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dog's Weight (Kg)
|-
|LEAN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|-
|-
|CAN (410g) +
|(g ) DRY
|(g ) DRY
|(g ) DRY
|-
|-
|2
|1/4
|10
|3
|-
|-
|4
|1/4
|46
|35
|24
|-
|-
|6
|1/4
|78
|63
|49
|-
|-
|8
|1/4
|107
|89
|71
|-
|-
|10
|1/2
|91
|69
|48
|-
|-
|15
|1/2
|154
|125
|96
|-
|-
|20
|1/2
|212
|176
|140
|-
|-
|25
|1
|179
|137
|94
|-
|-
|30
|1
|231
|182
|134
|-
|-
|35
|1
|280
|226
|171
|-
|-
|40
|1
|328
|268
|208
|-
|-
|50
|1
|419
|348
|277
|-
|-
|60
|1
|506
|425
|343
|-
|-
|70
|1
|590
|498
|407
|-
|-
|80
|1
|670
|569
|468
|-
|-