Urinary UC

Urinary UC

Dry food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

2kg

7.5kg

14kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Пронађите продавца
PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Urate control

A selection of proteins with low purine content helps reduce the formation of urate urinary stones.

Cistyne control

A limited intake of proteins and of some amino acids helps limit the formation of cystine urinary stones.

Skin barrier

A patented complex to support the barrier effect of the skin

Antioxidant complex

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging