Siberian Husky
Originally from Eastern Siberia, the Siberian Husky was imported into the U.S.A. in 1909 as a sled dog.
About the Siberian Husky
Siberian Huskies are alert, sociable animals with a gentle temperament. Despite their size and appearance, they are not aggressive to other dogs or humans when they have been trained and socialised well.
The Siberian Huskies’ intelligence, calmness and desire to please make them rewarding companions and willing workers.Zdroj: Hlavné fakty a charakteristiky od Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI).
Špecifiká plemena
Krajina: USA
Kategória veľkosti: Stredne veľký
Priemerná dĺžka života: 11-13 roky/rokov
Priateľský / Krotký / Ostražitý / Sebaistý / Inteligentná / Entuziastický / Vyrovnaný / Pracovitý / Nezávislý
Kategória veľkosti: Stredne veľký
Priemerná dĺžka života: 11-13 roky/rokov
Priateľský / Krotký / Ostražitý / Sebaistý / Inteligentná / Entuziastický / Vyrovnaný / Pracovitý / Nezávislý
Kľúčové fakty
Obľubuje výcvik
Potrebuje veľa pohybu
Vyžaduje priestor vonku
Potrebuje veľa pohybu
Vyžaduje priestor vonku
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