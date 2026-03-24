Wondering which dog breed to choose? Finding your ideal canine companion can be a challenge, but Royal Canin is here to help you ! Discover the dog breed that best suits your lifestyle with our interactive quiz. By answering a few questions about your daily habits, the character of the dog you are looking for, the size of the desired dog, you will get a personalized recommendation of the ideal dog breeds for you in 3 minutes. Whether you prefer an energetic dog to accompany you on your jogging sessions, a large protective dog or a small calm companion for relaxing moments at home, this quiz will guide you in choosing the ideal dog. Don't leave it to chance to decide for you. Take the test to get informed recommendations and find the dog that really suits you, and get ready to welcome your future four-legged companion !