Puppyhood - An amazing transformation
1.Senses
2.Immunity and defence
3.Healthy bones
4.Extraordinary growth
Tailored puppy nutrition
ROYAL CANIN® Puppy is tailor-made with the right vitamins and minerals to support a puppy's healthy development.
A guide to puppyhood
Preparing for a puppy
- Get all the puppy essentials
- Puppy-proof your home and garden
- Find a local vet
- Choose a nutritionally complete puppy food
- Make sure everyone in the home is prepared
Collecting your puppy
The collection of a puppy for the first time, although exciting, can be nerve-wracking. By having the right tools and knowledge, you can make sure that this first experience with your new arrival is a positive one, for them and for you.
The first days in a new home
Your puppy's first few days and weeks in their new home are key in building a strong relationship with your pet. Make sure your puppy settles in, introduce them to family and friends calmly, and establish a routine to ensure as little disruption as possible for your new arrival.
Feeding your puppy
A puppy's diet plays a key role in their physical and cognitive development. The right mix of nutrients in their food will help that development and lay the foundations for a healthy life.
Puppy growth stages
Neonatal
Birth - 21 days
The majority of a puppy's life in this first stage of growth is spent feeding and sleeping. Puppies' eyes and ears gradually begin to function. Both senses are weak at first, but will improve into the third week of life.
Weaning
3 - 8 weeks
At this stage, puppies begin to play fight with their siblings. Towards the end of this period they may start to communicate with each other through vocal communications and body language, such as tail-wagging.
Puppyhood
8 weeks+
Structure, socialisation and training are vital, because they can help your puppy develop into a confident, well behaved adult. Specialist puppy food is vital up until they reach adulthood to support their continued growth.
How to socialise a puppy
Puppy training and play
The basics of puppy grooming
Your puppy's behaviour
Understanding puppy health
Meet Our Puppy & Kitten Expert Board
The Puppy & Kitten Expert Board was created to unite some of the best specialists in the veterinary world to help ensure that cats and dogs have a healthy start in life. We know that begins long before they are born in many cases, and affects their health and life long in the future.