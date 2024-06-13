The basics of puppy grooming
Rubber brush
Used to loosen dead skin and hair from close-cropped coats
Slicker brush
Works against the coat to loosen debris and strips excess hair from the undercoat. Great for grooming curly and coarse coats
Pin brush
Used to gently untangle knots or mats, which are particularly common in long or silky coats
Bristle brush
Used to remove debris from a dog's coat after brushing
Wide-tooth comb
A more gentle tool that can be used on tails and paws
Stripping knife
Used for stripping coarse-haired dogs four or five times a year. This tool is best used by a professional groomer
Nail clippers
Specialist nail clippers for dogs are designed to help you trim your puppy's nails without causing any harm
Toothbrush and toothpaste
Human toothpaste is not suitable for puppies or adult dogs, so it's best to use specially made dog toothpaste
Dog shampoo
Dogs have sensitive skin, and their pH balance is different to that of humans, so specialist dog shampoo is required for skin and coat health
Nutrition and coat care
A dog's coat is a strong reflection of their diet. A shiny, soft coat and healthy skin is an indication that your puppy's food is enriched with Omega 3 and 6 amino acids. On the other hand, a diet lacking in the appropriate nutrition can result in a dull, limp coat. A tailored nutritional diet is the first step to caring for your puppy's coat.
How to care for your puppy's coat
Close-cropped hair
Short-medium hair
Long hair
Coarse hair
Curly hair
Giving your puppy a bath
When to bathe a puppy
How to bathe a puppy
- Let your puppy become accustomed to the bath without any water, allow them to sniff the area and praise them as they do so
- Run the bath with lukewarm water to avoid any burns and gradually introduce the puppy again
- Wet the coat all over and apply the specialist puppy shampoo, making sure to be careful around the eyes
- Continue to praise and reassure your puppy through the whole process
- Rinse thoroughly with plenty of water, leaving the head until last to avoid shaking
How to dry a puppy's coat
After the bath, rub your puppy down vigorously with a towel and keep it in a warm room until it’s properly dry. In the summer, the alternative is patting a puppy down in the garden or taking it for a walk, as long as they don't like rolling in mud.
A hairdryer may be recommended with curly-coated dogs, but care should be taken not to burn the dog and the hair should be brushed at the same time to avoid tangles.
1.Cleaning your puppy's ears
2.Caring for your puppy's teeth
3.How to clip your puppy's nails
How to clip your puppy's nails
Your puppy's toenails should naturally wear down as they walk across hard surfaces, but if they grow too long you may need to clip them. Toenails should be trimmed carefully, as to avoid the blood vessels which exist in a puppy's nails. Trim the nail with specialist clippers, from the bottom up. This should preferably be done at 45 degree angle to the ground. The undercut should be smooth so that no cracks or cracks are formed on it.
If you are ever uncertain of when to trim your puppy's nails, or would like a demonstration, speak to your vet.