Preparing for your puppy’s arrival
Getting ready for your puppy
How to puppy-proof your home
2.Dangerous substances
1.Toxic houseplants
3.Hazards
5.Small objects
4.Electrical cables and sockets
How to puppy-proof your garden
1.Fencing and gates
4.Dangerous substances
2.Toxic garden plants
3.Tools and small objects
Things you'll need for your puppy
Choose the right puppy food
Puppies have very delicate digestive systems and sudden changes in their diet can cause digestive upsets or even make them wary of their food. For this reason, it’s best to feed your puppy the same food as their previous owner for the first few days while they settle. Then you can slowly introduce your choice of puppy food that should support your puppy's growth.
Having the right diet is crucial for a puppy’s health, growth and development. At each stage, they need specific nutrients in precise quantities according to their breed size. So we recommend selecting a high quality puppy food based on your puppy’s age and expected adult size.
How to switch to new puppy food
The importance of puppy nutrition
Preparing your family and pets for your puppy
There’s lots to consider when bringing a puppy into your household to ensure everyone stays safe and your puppy settles smoothly.
Learn the best way to introduce your puppy to children, older family members, visitors and existing pets.
How to find a vet
Finding a vet
What should you consider
One of the best ways to find a good vet is to ask friends and family for recommendations. You should also consider a vet’s:
- Location – can you get there easily?
- Premises – is it well equipped, well maintained and clean?
- Services – are out-of-hours and preventative services available?
Meet your vet first
It’s worth meeting the vet too before you decide so you can make sure they’re a good fit for you.
Once you’ve chosen a vet, make sure you and your family have easy access to the emergency number in case you ever need it.