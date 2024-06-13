Collecting your puppy
What’s the right age to bring your puppy home?
If you collect them too soon, they’ll miss this important learning period, which could impact their future physical and emotional wellbeing. But if you separate them from their mother and litter mates much later than 10 weeks, you will have missed out on a large portion of their socialisation phase.
When is the best time to bring a puppy home?
Are you ready to collect your puppy?
Questions to ask your puppy’s breeder
- Is the puppy fully weaned?
- What food are they being fed and what’s their feeding schedule?
- Have they begun toilet training, and to what level?
- What are their current daytime and night time routines?
- Have they been checked by a vet? Have they had any health issues?
- Have they had any vaccinations and, if so, when is the next injection due?
- When have they been given worming treatments?
- Do they have an identification chip?
- What social experiences have they had so far?
- What are their parents’ temperaments and personalities like and are health certificates available for them?
What to take when collecting your puppy
Bringing a puppy home – how to handle the journey
Before leaving the breeder
Check you’ve got all the paperwork and asked all your questions, and make sure your puppy hasn’t just been fed to avoid any sickness on the journey. It’s also a good idea to take them for a walk to tire them and let them go to the toilet. When you put your puppy’s new collar on, make sure it can’t slip over their head; you should only be able to fit two fingers inside when it’s round their neck.
Getting settled in the car
To encourage your puppy to get in the car, put a treat in there and give them something to chew during the journey. If you have someone with you, they can sit in the back with your puppy on their knee, on the seat or on the floor. If you’re on your own, your puppy will need to travel in a crate. A towel or toy that smells like the mother is an excellent way to settle your puppy at this time.
During the journey
Your puppy is may bark or cry, even if you've done everything to make them comfortable, so reassure them calmly. If it’s a long journey, make stops to let them go to the toilet and eat or drink.