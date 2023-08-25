FEEDING GUIDELINES EUKANUBA

"FEEDING GUIDELINES: These guideline amounts are a starting point and your dog may need more food depending upon age, activity and temperament. In order to reach an optimal body condition, you may need to adjust food intake. This chart represents the total recommended volume of food per day. You should divide the total recommended feeding amount by the number of times you feed your dog per day to get the actual portion size per feeding. • Feed this food to: medium breed dogs (24-53 lb/ 11 - 24 kg) who are 1 year and older. • Remember to have clean, fresh water available for your dog at all times. • Eukanuba™ ADULT MEDIUM BREED is complete and balanced for maintenance you do not need to add vitamin or mineral supplements."