X-Small Ageing 12+
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For senior, very small breed dogs (up to 4 kg) - Over 12 years old.
Sizes available
1.5kg
Healthy ageing support
Developed to support healthy ageing in very small breed dogs. Contains EPA, DHA and an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
Very palatable & very small kibble
This small-sized kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the miniature jaw of dogs under 4 kg. Its exclusive formula also helps stimulate fussy appetites in very small breed dogs.
Cardiac health
Formulated with key nutrients and antioxidants to help support good cardiac function in ageing dogs.
Healthy transit
Very small breed dogs are prone to constipation. A balanced intake of fibres (including psyllium) together with highly digestible L.I.P. proteins helps facilitate intestinal transit and contributes to good stool quality.
|Dog's weight
|1 kg
|1.5 kg
|2 kg
|2.5 kg
|3 kg
|3.5 kg
|4 kg
|Indoor - Low activity
|24 g (2/8 cup)
|33 g (3/8 cup)
|40 g ( 4/8 cup)
|48 g ( 4/8 cup)
|55 g ( 5/8 cup)
|62 g (5/8 cup)
|68 g (6/8 cup)
|Normal activity
|28 g (2/8 cup)
|38 g (3/8 cup)
|47 g (4/8 cup)
|55 g ( 5/8 cup)
|64 g ( 6/8 cup)
|71 g (6/8 cup)
|79 g (7/8 cup)
|High activity
|32 g (3/8 cup)
|43 g (4/8 cup)
|53 g (5/8 cup)
|63 g (6/8 cup)
|72 g ( 6/8 cup)
|81 g (7/8 cup)
|90 g (1 cup)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Suitable for very small breed dogs over 12 years old that weigh up to 4 kg, ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Ageing 12+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your small senior dog in mind. As your dog gets older, it becomes even more important to maintain the health of its bodily functions to ensure optimal overall health. ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Ageing 12+ is specifically developed to support healthy ageing in very small breed dogs like yours. To support the health of your small dog’s digestive system, ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Ageing 12+ contains a balance of fibres – including psyllium – that help to facilitate good intestinal transit. Additionally, ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Ageing 12+ consists of a variety of other nutrients and antioxidants that help to support healthy cardiac function in your ageing dog. The palatable and small-sized kibble has also been specially developed to adapt to the miniature jaws of small dog.