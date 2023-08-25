PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for very small breed dogs over 12 years old that weigh up to 4 kg, ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Ageing 12+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your small senior dog in mind. As your dog gets older, it becomes even more important to maintain the health of its bodily functions to ensure optimal overall health. ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Ageing 12+ is specifically developed to support healthy ageing in very small breed dogs like yours. To support the health of your small dog’s digestive system, ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Ageing 12+ contains a balance of fibres – including psyllium – that help to facilitate good intestinal transit. Additionally, ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Ageing 12+ consists of a variety of other nutrients and antioxidants that help to support healthy cardiac function in your ageing dog. The palatable and small-sized kibble has also been specially developed to adapt to the miniature jaws of small dog.

Read more