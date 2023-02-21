Benefits: Hydrolysed protein / Skin barrier ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is specifically formulated to help support adult dogs with nutritional intolerances, allergies, or dermatological sensitivities. This formula contains hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure a highly digestible, low allergenicity diet. The inclusion of hydrolysed protein makes it easier for your dog’s digestive tract to absorb the protein, helping to reduce the risk of adverse reactions in the immune system. Thanks to a combination of supportive nutrients, this formula also helps to support the natural protective barrier role of your dog’s skin. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble.* *Subject to product availability