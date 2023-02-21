Pill Assist Small Dog

Benefits: Highly attractive formula / Adaptable form / Adapted energy content ROYAL CANIN® Pill Assist Small Dogs is mouldable kibble that is specifically formulated to help make medication administration easier for small breed adult dogs. When tested in a 2018 Royal Canin internal study, Pill Assist’s highly attractive formula was shown to enable daily pill acceptance in 98% (1) of cases.Pill Assist has a mouldable texture and can be easily shaped around most types of tablets and pills of different sizes to cover and disguise them. This moderate calorie formula contains a specially adapted energy content to help support the nutritional needs of small breed dogs.Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. It is recommended to adapt your dog’s main meal quantities according to the number of Pill Assist given.(1) ROYAL CANIN® internal study 2018.