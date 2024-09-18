Get the tailored product
Every pet is uniqueand so are their nutritional needs
Discover our products
Explore our veterinary range
Health problems require specific solutions. That's why we have developed a range of products dedicated to veterinarians that support healing.
3 minutes
Find the right product
1
Answer questions about your pet
2
Get a tailored recommendation
3
Unlock your pet’s health follow up
Today our products are sold in more than 100 countries
Discover breeds
Discover the best of breed knowledge in our official breed library.
Royal Canin community
Today, more than 8,000 Royal Canin associates work with the best of experts to advance animal health through nutrition worldwide.