Frequently Asked Questions
General Product Information
Although we don’t offer samples, our Palatability Guarantee means that we are so confident your pet will enjoy ROYAL CANIN that we offer a 100% guarantee for palatability on our products, with support from our retail and veterinary partners.
Occasional offers may be available on some of our products. To be kept up to date on any of these promotions, check with your local pet retailer or veterinarian or follow us on social media.
In the unlikely event your pet refuses to eat their Royal Canin diet, we offer a 100% guarantee for palatability on our products, with support from our retail and veterinary partners. If you purchase a product and your pet refuses to eat it, please return the entire uneaten portion in the original packaging, along with the receipt of purchase to the place it was purchased. The retail outlet or veterinary clinic will reimburse you the cost, issue a credit, or replace the product with a different Royal Canin product. Please note that some veterinary clinics and pet specialty stores are independently owned, and may have policies and operating procedures in place that supersede our guarantee.
Royal Canin Veterinary Exclusive products cannot be bought directly from our facility; rather, they are prescribed by your veterinarian based on your pet’s individual needs and are designed to support optimal health and disease management. Your veterinarian can order any of our Veterinary Exclusive formulas if they do not have the specific product for your pet in stock.
Storage
Once opened, wet foods should be covered or placed in a sealed container, refrigerated and consumed within a timely manner.
It’s not recommended to freeze pet food as this draws out the moisture in the kibble and, upon thawing, can cause mold.
Feeding Royal Canin
It is recommended to divide the total feeding amount into two or three meals throughout the day using an appropriate digital kitchen scale or a proper measuring cup. Always ensure that you measure food very carefully. A small measuring variation when feeding cats and small dogs in particular can significantly increase their caloric intake. Additionally, it is recommended to weigh your pet after changing the diet or feeding amount and make any necessary adjustments based on their specific needs and the recommendations of your veterinarian.
- Mix 25% of the new formula with 75% of your pet’s previous formula for 2 or 3 days
- Then mix the two formulas 50% and 50% for 2 or 3 days
- Then mix 75% of the new formula with 25% of the previous formula for 2 or 3 days
- Follow with 100% of the new formula.
Grains and corn supply unique amino acid profiles contributing to a healthy skin and coat, provide an important source of energy and soluble and insoluble fibres for gastrointestinal health, and contain vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids. Additionally, Royal Canin chooses high quality corn with a specific nutrient profile; this corn is finely ground to expose the digestible interior of the kernel so that the pet can fully benefit from the nutrition it offers. Wheat gluten is 99% digestible, making it more digestible than meat!
Quality and Food Safety
Royal Canin does not use any artificial colouring in our formulations. There are natural variations in raw ingredients which can result in a variation in the final product colour. While slight alterations in colour are normal and acceptable, we can assure you that each batch of our product undergoes rigorous testing to ensure it meets the highest quality and safety standards before being released to the market.
Our quality and food safety systems are state-of-the-art and we continually invest in new technology to ensure this remains the case. Rigorous testing is done on all incoming raw ingredients as well as on every batch of finished product in order to validate safety, nutrient composition, and quality.
ISO 22000: Food Safety (HACCP principles – Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points)
ISO 9001: For quality management systems
For a sustainable future
Sustainability is central to every aspect of Royal Canin's daily global operations.
Find the right product
Answer questions about your pet
Get a tailored recommendation
Unlock your pet’s health follow up