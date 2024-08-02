Frequently Asked Questions

Feeding guidelines are provided for each Royal Canin diet, based on the age and weight of the pet. These provide a suggested starting point for the amount to feed your pet each day but may need to be adjusted according to your pet’s individual needs. The calculations used to determine the recommended caloric intake are based on the most up-to-date recommendations by nutritional experts.

For growing pets, it’s important to follow your veterinarian’s schedule of weigh-ins, particularly for large and giant breed dogs. Food intake may need to be adjusted frequently as their energy needs change during the growth phase.

It is recommended to divide the total feeding amount into two or three meals throughout the day using an appropriate digital kitchen scale or a proper measuring cup. Always ensure that you measure food very carefully. A small measuring variation when feeding cats and small dogs in particular can significantly increase their caloric intake. Additionally, it is recommended to weigh your pet after changing the diet or feeding amount and make any necessary adjustments based on their specific needs and the recommendations of your veterinarian.