Health now and always
Kittenhood – An amazing transformation
1.A sense of sight
2.Immunity and defence
3.Tripling their weight
4.Healthy bones
5.Extraordinary growth
Tailored kitten nutrition
ROYAL CANIN® Kitten formulas are tailor-made with the right vitamins and minerals to support a kitten's healthy development.
A guide to kittenhood
Kittenhood is a hugely rewarding time for pet owners, but it's also a time of huge challenges and steep learning curves, for you and your pet. The information and advice in the following pages has been collected from Royal Canin vets, nutritionists and partners worldwide, and should help you and your kitten have a healthy start in life together.
Preparing for a kitten
- Get all the kitten essentials
- Kitten-proof your home and yard
- Find a local veterinarian
- Choose a nutritionally complete kitten food
- Make sure that everyone in your home is prepared
Pick up and a kitten's first weeks at home
Feeding your kitten
Find the right product
Answer questions about your pet
Get a tailored recommendation
Unlock your pet’s health follow up
Kitten growth stages
Understanding the growth stages your kitten goes through will help you recognize the challenges they face, and how to take care of them. Ensuring they get the right balance of nutrients in their food is key for healthy development into adult life.
Neonatal
When kittens are born, they can barely move or hear, and their eyes are completely closed. At around five days old, they will begin to open their eyes. This is also the time when they start to gain between 10 g to 30 g each day.
Weaning
By this time, their sense of smell is fully matured and their hearing is well-developed. Kittens begin to develop adult sleeping patterns, motor abilities and social interaction. Key social skills develop through interaction with littermates and their mother.
Intense growth
At this stage, kittens begin to understand their position within the household and may start to form a number of social behaviours depending on their experiences and training.
Sustained growth
Your kitten will begin to develop 30 adult teeth. By eight months, the kitten will have reached 80% of its adult weight. Depending on the breed, adulthood is reached between 12 and 15 months.
Kitten socialization and play
Kitten training
It's important to train your kitten to adopt the right behaviour from an early age and learn the rules of sharing a home with other people and animals.
The basics of kitten grooming
Understanding your kitten's health
Your kitten's behaviour
Kittens communicate with you in a number of ways. Reading body language and expressive behaviours, and listening to the sounds they make can tell you a lot about how they're feeling and what they need from you.