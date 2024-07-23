The Puppy & Kitten Expert Board
The Puppy & Kitten Expert Board was created to unite some of the best specialists in the veterinary world to help ensure that cats and dogs have a healthy start in life. We know that begins long before they are born in many cases, and affects their health and life long in the future. Get to know the experts.
Oliver Forman
Sylvie Chastant
Veterinarian - Specialist in Reproductive and developmental biology
Gary England
Veterinary Surgeon - Professor of Comparative Veterinary Reproduction
Jan Suchodolski
Veterinary Gastroenterologist - Dr. med vet, PhD, DACVM, AGA (Fellow)
Alex German
Royal Canin Professor or Small Animal Medicine - Specialist in Small Animal Internal Medicine
Pascale Chavatte-Palmer
Doctor or Veterinary Medicine - Director of BREED research unit
Cecilia Villaverde
Bachelor in Veterinary Medicine - Specialist in companion animal nutrition
Virginie Gaillard & Franck Peron
Doctor of Pharmacology & Doctor of Veterinary Medicine