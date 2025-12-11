Ask what your kitten has been eating and find out about their feeding routine and litter box arrangements. Check if they’ve seen a veterinarian and had any vaccinations or deworming treatments, and whether or not they have a microchip and whether the ownership can be changed over. Also ask about their favourite toys.



If possible, leave some toys and a blanket with your kitten for a few days before collecting them so they get exposed to a familiar smell, which will be comforting for them on the trip home and when they come to your home.