Preparing for your kitten’s arrival

Bedding Create a safe and cozy place for your cat to sleep. Some kittens like to change their sleeping spots regularly, so more than one bed may be necessary.

Carrier Choose a stable case that has easily released clips, is dark or can be covered with a blanket, and will be large enough for when your kitten’s fully grown.

Food and water bowls Most cats prefer porcelain, glass or stainless steel bowls. Again, especially for water bowls, more than one is recommended to give your cat choice. Cats prefer when water bowls are filled to the top so their whiskers don't need to enter the water.

Kitten food to support growth At first, stick to the food your kitten’s been fed by their previous owner.

Collar Make sure the collar has an identification tag and choose one that will adjust as your kitten grows. Breakaway collars are recommended to avoid your kitten getting stuck.

Litter box A covered litter box is best for minimizing spills and smells. Also buy a scoop to remove clumps and droppings.

Cleaning equipment Make sure you have non-hazardous, scentless cleaning materials on hand for any accidents.

Grooming equipment Choose a brush or comb that’s suitable for your kitten’s coat and buy cat nail clippers too. Starting this habit early is helpful, particularly with long-haired cats who are prone to matting.

Scratching pole Help save your furniture by satisfying your kitten’s need to scratch.

Hygiene equipment Buy a toothbrush and toothpaste designed for cats. A specific cat toothbrush may be best.

Toys Choose toys from a reputable supplier that encourage your kitten to stalk, pounce and swipe.