When your new kitten arrives, your aim will be to make them feel safe and protected. Although you may not realise it, there are a number of dangers in your home, and certain oversights that could jeopardise your kitten’s safety. However, by preparing and adopting some simple habits, you’ll be able to protect your kitten once they arrive.

Preparing your home for your new kitten

There are a number of things you can do to help keep your kitten safe:

Hide electrical wires - Kittens can chew through electrical wires so it’s important to check around, using cable ties or covers so your kitten can't access them.

Cover electrical sockets - Use plug socket covers throughout their new environment to avoid your kitten accessing the electrical sockets.

Check windows, balconies and stairs - Walk around your house and look for any danger. Is there anywhere your kitten could get stuck, or maybe fall from? If so, make the necessary changes required, such as locking open windows.

Put away all medicines - If you have any medications then these should be stored somewhere safe and out of reach.

Put away small and sharp objects - Items such as elastic bands, drawing pins and needles should be put away to avoid your cat getting injured.

Close dustbin and toilet lids - It's important to get in to the habit of closing the lid on your dustbin and toilet to avoid your kitten falling in. You also need to be careful with bin bag strings as cats can swallow these.