Aging 12+ Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for senior cats over 12 years old
APPETITE STIMULATION
In some senior cats, the senses of taste and smell decline with age which may lead to lower food intake. AGING 12+ helps stimulate the senior cat's appetite with a highly palatable, double texture kibble which is easy to chew.
HEALTHY AGING COMPLEX
A complex of antioxidants including lycopene and omega-3 fatty acids to support the body systems through the aging process (cognitive function, mobility, and oxidative stress).
RENAL HEALTH
A decline in kidney function is common in older cats. AGING 12+ contains a moderate phosphorus level to help support renal health.