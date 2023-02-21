Kitten Loaf in Sauce Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for cats - Specially for the last stage of growth (up to 12 months old).
Sizes available
1 x 145g
24 x 145g
SOFT TEXTURE FOR BABY TEETH
Tailored texture & taste for growing kittens.
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
HEALTHY GROWTH
At 4 months old, a kitten’s growth rate changes with rising energy levels to support growing bones and muscles. This formula contains an adapted level of protein, vitamins and minerals for the final stage of kittenhood until 1 year old.
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, pork liver, chicken liver, wheat gluten, brewers rice flour, pork plasma, natural flavors, glycine, powdered cellulose, calcium carbonate, fish oil, hydrolyzed yeast, carrageenan, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, potassium chloride, guar gum, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, citric acid, sodium carbonate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, carotene.
Crude Protein (min.) 10.8%, Crude Fat (min.) 3.2%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.7%, Moisture (max.) 80.0%, Vitamin E (min.) 77 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 38 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 914 kcal ME/kg; 133 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
100% COMPLETE AND BALANCED NUTRITION: ROYAL CANIN® KITTEN loaf in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for growth.