Kitten Loaf in Sauce Canned Cat Food

Kitten Loaf in Sauce Canned Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for cats - Specially for the last stage of growth (up to 12 months old).

Sizes available

1 x 145g

24 x 145g

SOFT TEXTURE FOR BABY TEETH

Tailored texture & taste for growing kittens.

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

HEALTHY GROWTH

At 4 months old, a kitten’s growth rate changes with rising energy levels to support growing bones and muscles. This formula contains an adapted level of protein, vitamins and minerals for the final stage of kittenhood until 1 year old.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image