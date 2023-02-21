Weight Care Thin Slices in Gravy

Weight Care Thin Slices in Gravy

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.

Sizes available

1 x undefined

24 x 85g

PROVEN RESULTS

Over 90% of slightly overweight cats fed Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Adult Wet Cat Food lost weight within two months*. *Royal Canin Internal Study.