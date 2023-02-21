Weight Care Thin Slices in Gravy
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.
Sizes available
24 x 85g
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 90% of slightly overweight cats fed Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Adult Wet Cat Food lost weight within two months*. *Royal Canin Internal Study.
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, chicken liver, pork liver, wheat gluten, gelatin, powdered cellulose, wheat flour, pork plasma, glycine, modified corn starch, natural flavors, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, rice flour, guar gum, taurine, choline chloride, citric acid, carrageenan, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate].
Crude Protein (min.)8.4%, Crude Fat (min.)1.41%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.0%, Moisture (max.)84.4%, L-carnitine* (min.)25 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 644 kcal ME/kg; 55 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Feline WEIGHT CARE thin slices in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.