Large Puppy Thin Slices in Gravy

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for large breed puppies (adult weight over 56 lb/25 kg) - From 2 to 15 months old

Sizes available

1 x 370g

Soft Texture For Baby Teeth

Tailored chunk size, texture & taste for growing large breed puppies.

Strong Immune System

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

Brain Development

Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.