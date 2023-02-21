Setter Adult
Trockennahrung für Hunde
Alleinfuttermittel für Hunde - Speziell für ausgewachsene und ältere Setter - Ab dem 12. Monat.
Verfügbare Größen
12kg
Athletischer Körperbau
Der angepasste Protein- und Fettgehalt von Setter Adult kann helfen, die Vitalität und die natürliche athletische Körperkondition des Setters zu erhalten. Die Rezeptur ist mit L-Carnitin angereichert.
Schönes Fell
Die Rezeptur enthält Nährstoffe, die ein schönes und gesundes Fell fördern können. Angereichert mit EPA, DHA und Borretschöl.
Gesunde Verdauung
Diese Rezeptur kann helfen, die Verdauungsgesundheit zu unterstützen sowie zu einer ausgeglichenen Darmflora beitragen.
Exklusives Krokettendesign: Zahngesundheit
Krokettenform, -textur, -grösse und Rezeptur sind speziell für den Setter angepasst.
|Hundegewicht
|18 kg
|20 kg
|22 kg
|24 kg
|26 kg
|28 kg
|Viel Zeit im Haus - Wenig Bewegung
|203 g ( 1+7/8 Messbecher)
|220 g ( 2+1/8 Messbecher)
|236 g (2+2/8 Messbecher)
|252 g (2+3/8 Messbecher)
|268 g (2+4/8 Messbecher)
|283 g (2+5/8 Messbecher)
|Normales Aktivitätslevel
|267 g (2+4/8 Messbecher)
|289 g ( 2+6/8 Messbecher)
|311 g ( 3 Messbecher)
|331 g ( 3+1/8 Messbecher)
|352 g ( 3+3/8 Messbecher)
|372 g ( 3+4/8 Messbecher)
|Hohes Aktivitätslevel
|310 g (2+7/8 Messbecher)
|335 g (3+1/8 Messbecher)
|360 g (3+3/8 Messbecher)
|385 g (3+5/8 Messbecher)
|408 g (3+7/8 Messbecher)
|432 g (4+1/8 Messbecher)
PRODUKTDETAILS
Suitable for adult dogs over 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Setter Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult Setter in mind. Thanks to an adapted protein and fat content, ROYAL CANIN® Setter Adult helps to maintain your dog's energy levels, which in turn helps to support its athletic condition. The Setter's long, silky, wavy hair forms a coat of protective silk that requires extra attention and regular grooming. ROYAL CANIN® Setter Adult is enriched with EPA, DHA, and borage oil. These fatty acids assist in helping to support the health of your Setter's beautiful coat. The formulation of nutrients in ROYAL CANIN® Setter Adult also contributes to supporting your dog's digestive health. Its exclusive formula helps to maintain a good balance of intestinal flora, resulting in a healthy quality of stool. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Setter Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the English Setter breed. The shape and size of the kibble are specially adapted to enhance its palatability.