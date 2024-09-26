A sensitive digestion?
Does your cat have a sensitive digestion? A sensitive stomach and digestive tract may result in a large quantity of poor quality faeces which may also indicate poor digestion. Additionally, swallowing too quickly without sufficient chewing can lead to regurgitation.
Proven results / -49% / less faeces / in 10 days / highly digestible proteins / prebiotics (fos) & psyllium
Proven results: the exclusive use of Digestive Care is effective after 10 days: 49%* less stool production thanks to improved digestion and nutrient absorption. *Royal Canin internal study, 2014 - Compared to a maintenance feed for adult cats.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Digestive Care
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? Digestive Care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps support digestive health. With double action: - Easy to digest: the Digestive Care formula contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*). It is based on a blend of prebiotics (FOS: fructo-oligo-saccharides) and fibres (including psyllium) to help support a balance in the intestinal flora and regulate intestinal transit. (*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility (more than 90%), for digestive health and stool quality.) - Promotes chewing and slower eating: the Digestive Care ring-shaped kibble helps the cat eat more slowly and chew thoroughly for good digestion.