Digestive Care

What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? Digestive Care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps support digestive health. With double action: - Easy to digest: the Digestive Care formula contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*). It is based on a blend of prebiotics (FOS: fructo-oligo-saccharides) and fibres (including psyllium) to help support a balance in the intestinal flora and regulate intestinal transit. (*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility (more than 90%), for digestive health and stool quality.) - Promotes chewing and slower eating: the Digestive Care ring-shaped kibble helps the cat eat more slowly and chew thoroughly for good digestion.