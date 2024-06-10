Miniature Schnauzer Adult
Ξηρά τροφή για σκύλους
Πλήρης τροφή για ενήλικες και ώριμους σκύλους φυλής Miniature Schnauzer - Άνω των 10 μηνών.
Διαθέσιμα μεγέθη
3kg
Υγεία του ουροποιητικού
Το Miniature Schnauzer Adult βοηθά στη διατήρηση ενός υγιούς ουροποιητικού συστήματος. Ενθαρρύνετε επίσης το σκύλο σας να πίνει νερό για να προωθήσει την αραίωση ούρων.
Αποκλειστικο σχέδιο κροκέτας: οδοντική υγεία
Βοηθά στη μείωση του κινδύνου σχηματισμού πέτρας χάρη στους χηλικούς παράγοντες ασβεστίου.
Έντονο χρώμα τριχώματος
Αυτή η φόρμουλα περιέχει βέλτιστα επίπεδα συγκεκριμένων αμινοξέων για τη διατήρηση του φυσικού χρώματος του τριχώματος.
Ιδανικό βάρος
Βοηθά στη διατήρηση του ιδανικού βάρους του μικρόσωμου Schnauzer.
|Βάρος του σκύλου
|Χαμηλή δραστηριότητα
|Μέτρια δραστηριότητα
|Υψηλή δραστηριότητα
|4 Kg
|74 g (7/8 κύπελλο)
|86 g (1 κύπελλο)
|98 g (1+1/8 κύπελλα)
|5 Kg
|88 g (1 κύπελλο)
|102 g (1+1/8 κύπελλα)
|115 g (1+2/8 κύπελλα)
|6 Kg
|101 g (1+1/8 κύπελλα)
|116 g (1+2/8 κύπελλα)
|132 g (1+4/8 κύπελλα)
|7 Kg
|113 g (1+2/8 κύπελλα)
|131 g (1+4/8 κύπελλα)
|148 g (1+5/8 κύπελλα)
|8 Kg
|125 g (1+3/8 κύπελλα)
|144 g (1+5/8 κύπελλα)
|164 g (1+7/8 κύπελλα)
ΛΕΠΤΟΜΕΡΕΙΕΣ ΠΡΟΙΟΝΤΟΣ
Suitable for dogs over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult Schnauzer in mind.ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Adult contains an adapted formulation of nutrition that helps to maintain proper urinary function. This dedicated formula of nutrients also encourages your dog to drink more often – this ultimately helps to keep your Schnauzer hydrated to further support the health of its urinary tract.ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Adult contains optimal levels of specific amino acids which help to maintain the natural colour of your Schnauzer's coat, regardless of its colouring.What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Adult has a moderate fat content which – when combined with daily exercise – helps your dog to maintain its ideal weight.The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the Miniature Schnauzer breed. Thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators, the formulation of the kibble helps to support your dog's dental hygiene by slowing down the formation of tartar.