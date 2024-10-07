Border Collie

Border Collies are renowned throughout the world for their skills with the flock.
About the Border Collie

Characterised by grace, elegance and perfect balance, combined substance and endurance, Border Collies are intelligent, loyal dogs.

These high-energy working dogs make affectionate companions. Their exercise and training requirements mean that Border Collies are best suited to owners or families with experience owning a working breed.

Forrás: főbb tények és jellemzők a Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) szervezettől származnak
Fajtajellemzők

Grooming, training and exercise tips

Ország: Egyesült Királyság
Méretkategória: Közepes testű
Átlagos élettartam: 12-15 év
Erőteljes munkavégzés / Lelkes / Figyelmeztetés / Engedelmes / Intelligens / Magabiztos

Főbb tények

Legyen öröm a tanítás
Nagy mozgásigényű
Tapasztalt tulajdonosra van szüksége

