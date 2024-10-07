Border Collie
Border Collies are renowned throughout the world for their skills with the flock.
7/7
About the Border Collie
Characterised by grace, elegance and perfect balance, combined substance and endurance, Border Collies are intelligent, loyal dogs.
These high-energy working dogs make affectionate companions. Their exercise and training requirements mean that Border Collies are best suited to owners or families with experience owning a working breed.Forrás: főbb tények és jellemzők a Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) szervezettől származnak
6/7
Fajtajellemzők
Grooming, training and exercise tips
Ország: Egyesült Királyság
Méretkategória: Közepes testű
Átlagos élettartam: 12-15 év
Erőteljes munkavégzés / Lelkes / Figyelmeztetés / Engedelmes / Intelligens / Magabiztos
Méretkategória: Közepes testű
Átlagos élettartam: 12-15 év
Erőteljes munkavégzés / Lelkes / Figyelmeztetés / Engedelmes / Intelligens / Magabiztos
Főbb tények
Legyen öröm a tanítás
Nagy mozgásigényű
Tapasztalt tulajdonosra van szüksége
Nagy mozgásigényű
Tapasztalt tulajdonosra van szüksége
Oldal megosztása