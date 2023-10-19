Aroma Exigent
Makanan Kering untuk Kucing
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for very fussy adult cats over 1 year old.
Ukuran yang tersedia
Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?
400g
2kg
Aromatic attraction
Some fussy cats are most attracted by a fish-based aromatic profile. ROYAL CANIN® has developed AROMA EXIGENT, a specific formula including fish protein which creates a unique aromatic profile, to stimulate the natural preference of these cats.
Individual preference
Each cat has a natural preference when selecting food: aromatic profile, savour diversity or protein level. In response ROYAL CANIN® has developed three different formulas to satisfy even the fussiest cats.
Optimal weight
Adapted energy content to help maintain the fussy cat at ideal weight.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Composition: maize, dehydrated fish, animal fats, wheat, dehydrated poultry protein, maize gluten, vegetable protein isolate*, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize flour, vegetable fibres, minerals, beet pulp, yeasts and parts thereof, soya oil, fish oil, borage oil.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 27500 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, E1 (Iron): 38 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 14 mg, E5 (Manganese): 50 mg, E6 (Zinc): 180 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 33% - Fat content: 15% - Crude ash: 8.2% - Crude fibres: 3.3%.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Cat's weight
|Under weight
|Ideal weight
|Overweight
|3 kg
|52 g
|44 g
|-
|4 kg
|64 g
|54 g
|43 g
|5 kg
|75 g
|63 g
|50 g
|6 kg
|-
|72 g
|57 g