Babycat Milk

4G- INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE

Instructions for use / Box content / Thorough cleaning / Milk preparation / Bottled water with a low-mineral content must be used. / Feeding of the milk / Align the right opening size with the kitten nose to adapt the flow. / Gently stimulate the perineum with a soft, moist and lukewarm cloth (as an imitation of the mother’s behaviour), to encourage the kitten’s urination and defecation. / Do not use teats with cracks or other damage. Once teeth appear (at about 3 or 4 weeks old), they can damage the teats. At this stage, stop using the bottle and pour the milk into a clean bowl. / Feed the milk within one hour of preparation at room temperature. Use the sachet content within one month of opening.