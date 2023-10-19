Babycat Milk
Makanan Bubuk untuk Kucing
Ukuran yang tersedia
1 x 300g
Brain development with DHA
Formulated with DHA an omega-3 fatty acid to support the kitten’s brain development.
4C- Microbiome support
4E- NURSING KIT INCLUDED
4D- EASY TO RECONSTITUTE
4F- Milk replacer for kittens Formulated with key nutrients found in mother's milk
5- FEEDING GUIDELINE
Daily feeding recommendation / AGE IN WEEKS / 24H / ml / Weaning: use milk to help transition to kitten food /
4G- INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE
Instructions for use / Box content / Thorough cleaning / Milk preparation / Bottled water with a low-mineral content must be used. / Feeding of the milk / Align the right opening size with the kitten nose to adapt the flow. / Gently stimulate the perineum with a soft, moist and lukewarm cloth (as an imitation of the mother’s behaviour), to encourage the kitten’s urination and defecation. / Do not use teats with cracks or other damage. Once teeth appear (at about 3 or 4 weeks old), they can damage the teats. At this stage, stop using the bottle and pour the milk into a clean bowl. / Feed the milk within one hour of preparation at room temperature. Use the sachet content within one month of opening.
EASY TO RECONSTITUTE
The BABYCAT MILK formula dissolves instantly, creating a totally homogeneous milk replacer (see user guide).
Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics and highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health. This formula is particularly suitable for the kitten’s immature digestive system to promote growth and healthy digestion with adapted content of lactose and without starch.