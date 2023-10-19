Babycat Milk

Babycat Milk

Makanan Bubuk untuk Kucing

Ukuran yang tersedia

1 x 300g

DETAIL PRODUK
MANFAAT

Brain development with DHA

Formulated with DHA an omega-3 fatty acid to support the kitten’s brain development.

4C- Microbiome support

4E- NURSING KIT INCLUDED

4D- EASY TO RECONSTITUTE

4A- Brain development with DHA

4F- Milk replacer for kittens Formulated with key nutrients found in mother's milk

4B- Immune system health

5- FEEDING GUIDELINE

Daily feeding recommendation / AGE IN WEEKS / 24H / ml / Weaning: use milk to help transition to kitten food /

4G- INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE

Instructions for use / Box content / Thorough cleaning / Milk preparation / Bottled water with a low-mineral content must be used. / Feeding of the milk / Align the right opening size with the kitten nose to adapt the flow. / Gently stimulate the perineum with a soft, moist and lukewarm cloth (as an imitation of the mother’s behaviour), to encourage the kitten’s urination and defecation. / Do not use teats with cracks or other damage. Once teeth appear (at about 3 or 4 weeks old), they can damage the teats. At this stage, stop using the bottle and pour the milk into a clean bowl. / Feed the milk within one hour of preparation at room temperature. Use the sachet content within one month of opening.

EASY TO RECONSTITUTE

The BABYCAT MILK formula dissolves instantly, creating a totally homogeneous milk replacer (see user guide).

Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics and highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health. This formula is particularly suitable for the kitten’s immature digestive system to promote growth and healthy digestion with adapted content of lactose and without starch.