Bengal Adult

Makanan Kering untuk Kucing

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Bengal cats - Over 12 months old.

ATHLETIC CONDITION

Full of energy, a healthy Bengal is lively, active, well-muscled and has a sleek appearance that depicts its athleticism. ATHLETIC CONDITION An adapted ratio of a high level of protein (40%) and adapted fat content (18%) to contribute to maintaining muscle mass.

DIGESTIVE PERFORMANCE

The Bengal cat can have a sensitive digestive system. DIGESTIVE PERFORMANCE Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to support healthy digestion, an adapted fibre content and prebiotics to support a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Exclusive formula - Fibre cocktail & high protein content

HEALTHY GLOSSY COAT

A defining feature is the Bengal’s distinctive coat with striking patterns and a uniquely soft and silky feel. HEALTHY GLOSSY COAT Specific amino acids, vitamins, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and shiny coat.

SPECIAL BENGAL JAW

This specially designed Y-shaped kibble, adapted to the Bengal cat’s jaw, encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.

THE “SMALL LEOPARD”

Striking markings with a look of the wild Sleek and very muscular body Pronounced whisker pads

URINARY HEALTH

Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

DETAIL PRODUK

ROYAL CANIN® Bengal Adult is exclusively formulated with the nutritional needs of your Bengal cat in mind. By containing a high level of protein and an adapted fat content, this food contributes to maintaining your Bengal's muscle mass in order to sustain their highly active lifestyle. A highly digestible, high protein diet is best advised to support healthy digestive function in your Bengal. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Bengal Adult food contains L.I.P proteins (Low Indigestible Proteins) specially selected for their high digestibility. It also includes prebiotics that help to support a balance in the intestinal flora. Your Bengal's striking coat needs special attention and care in order to keep it in top condition. ROYAL CANIN® Bengal Adult food contains specific amino acids, vitamins, as well as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to help maintain its glossy coat and healthy skin.

