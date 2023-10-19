Digestive Wet

4E- CLAIM 4 - CARE PROGRAM

DIGESTIVE CARE PROGRAM: 1. Try ROYAL CANIN® DIGESTIVE CARE dry food as the perfect complement to this wet formula. 2. Avoid feeding your cat human food, inappropriate snacks or suddenly changing your cat's food. 3. Try to keep a regular feeding schedule and ensure there's no sudden changes in your cat's daily routine to promote healthy ingestion and digestion. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat’s health, please contact your veterinarian.