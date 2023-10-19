Fit 32
Makanan Kering untuk Kucing
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult cats over 1 year old - Moderate activity, access to the outdoors.
Ukuran yang tersedia
Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?
400g
2kg
10kg
Hairball reduction
Fit 32 helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair thanks to specific fibres including psyllium.
Healthy weight
The adapted calorie content of the Fit 32 formula helps maintain the ideal weight of adult cats having a moderate amount of exercise.
Optimal nutrient profile
To meet the specific requirements of adulthood, cats need nutrition of a high quality. Fit 32 is a balanced and complete feed which contains the right level of beneficial nutrients to maintain adult cats in good health.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, rice, wheat, animal fats, maize, vegetable fibres, wheat flour, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable protein isolate*, maize gluten, yeasts and parts thereof, beet pulp, soya oil, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, minerals, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 13000 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, E1 (Iron): 32 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.2 mg, E4 (Copper): 10 mg, E5 (Manganese): 42 mg, E6 (Zinc): 126 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Zootechnical additives: Ammonium chloride: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 32% - Fat content: 15% - Crude ash: 7.2% - Crude fibres: 4.6%.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Cat's weight
|3kg
|4kg
|5kg
|6kg
|Ideal weight
|44g
|54g
|63g
|72g
|Overweight
|35g
|43g
|51g
|58g