Fit 32

Makanan Kering untuk Kucing

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult cats over 1 year old - Moderate activity, access to the outdoors.

Ukuran yang tersedia

400g

2kg

10kg

Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?
Hairball reduction

Fit 32 helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair thanks to specific fibres including psyllium.

Healthy weight

The adapted calorie content of the Fit 32 formula helps maintain the ideal weight of adult cats having a moderate amount of exercise.

Optimal nutrient profile

To meet the specific requirements of adulthood, cats need nutrition of a high quality. Fit 32 is a balanced and complete feed which contains the right level of beneficial nutrients to maintain adult cats in good health.

Urinary health

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

