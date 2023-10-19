Intense Beauty Gravy

Intense Beauty Gravy

Makanan Basah untuk Kucing

Complete feed for adult cats (thin slices in gravy).

Ukuran yang tersedia

1 x 85g

Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?
Temukan peritel

HEALTHY SKIN AND COAT OMEGA 3 & 6

Helps maintain coat beauty particularly due to Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids.

HEALTHY URINARY SYSTEM

Helps support a healthy urinary system.

MAINTAINS IDEAL WEIGHT

Helps maintain ideal weight.

DETAIL PRODUK

Maintaining your cat's coat can be challenging, particularly in long-haired breeds. However, providing your cat with the right nutrients will greatly contribute to a healthy, shiny coat that truly shows off its natural beauty. ROYAL CANIN® Intense Beauty in Gravy contains high levels of omega-3 & omega-6 fatty acids to help your cat maintain a beautiful coat and healthy skin. ROYAL CANIN® Intense Beauty in Gravy also helps your cat maintain an ideal weight - with a low fat content to help prevent excess weight gain, and an optimal protein level for healthy muscle development and growth. A healthy urinary system is also supported by ROYAL CANIN® Intense Beauty in Gravy, it helps maintain your cat's bladder function. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Intense Beauty is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

Meningkatkan kesehatan dan kesejateraan hewan peliharaan

Menciptakan nilai untuk keseluruhan ekosistem kita

Berkomitmen untuk menjadi perusahaan yang bersertifikat netral karbon pada tahun 2025