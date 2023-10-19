Indoor 7+
Makanan Kering untuk Kucing
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for mature cats (from 7 to 12 years old) living indoors.
Ukuran yang tersedia
1.5kg
Renal health
A decline in kidney function is common in older cats. Indoor 7+ contains an adapted phosphorus level to help support renal health.
Stool odour reduction
A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit and smelly stools. Indoor 7+ contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Vitality complex
To help cats face the first signs of ageing and maintain vitality after 7 years of age, Indoor 7+ is formulated with an adapted balance of vitamins and minerals. This formula is enriched with specific nutrients including green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA and DHA.
|Cat's weight
|3 kg
|4 kg
|5 kg
|6 kg
|Ideal weight (kibbles only)
|45 g
|55 g
|65 g
|73 g
|Ideal weight (kibbles + pouch)
|27 g + 1 pouch
|37 g + 1 pouch
|46 g + 1 pouch
|55 g + 1 pouch
|Overweight (kibbles only)
|36 g
|44 g
|52 g
|59 g
|Overweight (kibbles + pouch)
|18 g + 1 pouch
|26 g + 1 pouch
|33 g + 1 pouch
|40 g + 1 pouch
DETAIL PRODUK
Indoor, adult cats like yours require a complete and balanced diet to ensure optimal health as they start to face the first signs of ageing.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Suitable for cats aged 7 or over, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult, indoor cat in mind.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ is enriched with targeted nutrients, such as: green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA and DHA. These nutrients help to support your cat as it faces the first signs of ageing.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Specific protein (L.I.Ps) has been selected for its high digestibility. Protein with high digestibility helps to reduce not only the <i>quantity</i> of your cat's stools, but the odour as well.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">It's important that your mature cat gets nutrients that help to support a healthily functioning urinary system. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ is formulated to do just that. By helping to enhance and maintain urinary function, your cat can face the first signs of ageing comfortably.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Variations of ROYAL CANIN® Indoor dry food are also available, depending on your cat's lifestyle, appearance and age:<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt 36pt; text-indent: -18pt"><span>·<span style="font: 7pt "Times New Roman""> </span></span>Indoor 27<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt 36pt; text-indent: -18pt"><span>·<span style="font: 7pt "Times New Roman""> </span></span>Indoor Appetite Control<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt 36pt; text-indent: -18pt"><span>·<span style="font: 7pt "Times New Roman""> </span></span>Indoor Long Hair