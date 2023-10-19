Indoor Sterilized in Loaf

Makanan Basah untuk Kucing

Complete feed for indoor adult cats (loaf).

Ukuran yang tersedia

12 x 85g

Approved by indoor cats and their owners

Digestive & urinary health

Formulated with highly digestible proteins for healthy stools, with a precise balance of minerals (including calcium) to help maintain the health of an adult cat's urinary system.

Instinctively preferred

Instinctively preferred nutritional profile, which represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.

Suitable for sterilised cats

DETAIL PRODUK

ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised Loaf is a wet food formula that is specially crafted for your indoor neutered cat. This recipe is formulated with highly digestible proteins and supplemented with minerals that help to support your cat’s digestive health. It’s common for neutered house cats to have a sensitive urinary system, which is why ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised Loaf has an additional moisture content that contributes to your cat’s water intake, ultimately helping to support urinary health. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised Loaf is crafted with an optimal balance of the proteins, carbohydrates, and fats that your cat craves. This recipe has been enthusiastically loved by many indoor cats and their owners. To further appeal to your cat’s appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised wet food is also available in two alternative textures: ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised in Jelly and ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised in Gravy. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guide to make sure your cat gets the right amount of food.

