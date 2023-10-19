Indoor Sterilized Morsels in Jelly

DETAIL PRODUK

ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised in Jelly is formulated especially for indoor neutered cats like yours. This product is formulated with highly digestible proteins and Zeolite to help support your cat’s digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised in Jelly contains extra moisture to increase your cat’s water intake and help to support urinary health. This tailored recipe includes the optimal balance of proteins, carbohydrates, and fats that your neutered indoor cat craves. When tested in scientific trials, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised in Jelly was loved by the indoor cats and owners taking part in the study. To further appeal to your cat’s appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised wet food is also available in two alternative textures: ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised Loaf and ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Sterilised in Gravy. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guide to make sure your cat gets the right amount of food.

Baca lebih lanjut