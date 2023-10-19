Instinctive Jelly
Makanan Basah untuk Kucing
Complete feed for adult cats (thin slices in jelly).
Ukuran yang tersedia
Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?
1 x 85g
HEALTHY URINARY SYSTEM
Helps support a healthy urinary system.
INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
Instinctive is formulated to match the optimal nutritional profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.
MAINTAINS IDEAL WEIGHT
Formulated to help maintain ideal weight.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, vegetable protein extracts, derivatives of vegetable origin, oils and fats, minerals, various sugars.
Additives: Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 100 IU, E1 (Iron): 4 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.5 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1.2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 12 mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 11.8% - Fat content: 4.5% - Crude ash: 1.5% - Crude fibres: 0.8% - Moisture: 80.0%.
|Cat weight (kg)
|Inactive Low Energy Needs
|-
|Normal
|-
|Active High Energy Needs
|-
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|(g / day)
|Pouch / day
|2
|105
|1 1/4
|130
|1 1/2
|155
|1 3/4
|3
|140
|1 3/4
|170
|2
|205
|2 1/2
|4
|170
|2
|210
|2 1/2
|255
|3
|5
|200
|2 1/4
|245
|3
|295
|3 1/2
|6
|225
|2 3/4
|280
|3 1/4
|340
|4
|7
|250
|3
|315
|3 3/4
|375
|4 1/2
|8
|275
|3 1/4
|345
|4
|415
|5
|9
|300
|3 1/2
|375
|4 1/2
|450
|5 1/4
|10
|325
|3 3/4
|405
|4 3/4
|485
|5 3/4