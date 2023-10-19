KITTEN Chunks in gravy
Makanan Basah untuk Kucing
Complete feed for cats - Specially for 2nd age kittens up to 12 months old (thin slices in gravy)
Ukuran yang tersedia
1 x 85g
1A- BRAND TEXT
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin’s advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.
2B- Endorsement claims
100% of breeders are satisfied*. (*survey among 8 breeders, 20 litters, 100 kittens in 2020 and 2021 in Europe on WET Kitten product)
2C- Endorsement claims
90% of pet owners would recommend this product to another pet owner*. (*survey among 42 pet owners in 2020 and 2021 in Europe on WET Kitten product)
2D- Endorsement claims
Royal Canin partners with shelters to help give kittens a healthy start in life.
3A- Commitments Claims
NO PRESERVATIVES NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS
3E- Commitments Claims
Scan me!
4A- Soft texture for baby teeth
Optimal chunk size, texture & taste for growing kittens.
4B- Strong immune system
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
4C- Brain development
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision.
4D- Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
FEEDING GUIDELINE BOX
Feeding instructions Pouch only OR Pouch Kibble* + Pouch kg g AGE Months Metabolisable energy kcal/kg ADULT WEIGHT
FEEDING GUIDELINE
Feeding instructions AGE Months Metabolisable energy kcal/kg ADULT WEIGHT
LEGAL TEXT
PACKAGING TEXT
How to feed your kitten?
|Kitten's age (months)
|<1,5
|1,5
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Kitten's weight (kg)
|Use BABY CAT MOUSSE until 1.5 month
|0.6 - 0.9
|0.8 - 1.2
|1.4 - 2.1
|1.8 - 2.75
|2.1 - 3
|2.4 - 3.9
|2.4 - 3.9
|2.7 - 4
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|Rationing (pouch/day)
|Use BABY CAT MOUSSE until 1.5 month
|2
|2.5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
DETAIL PRODUK
ROYAL CANIN® Kitten in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of kittens in the “consolidation phase” of their growth. This formula is suitable for 4 to 12-month-old kittens as they undergo a period of significant physical and behavioural changes. This tailored diet offers moist chunks in gravy that are an optimal size, texture and taste for growing kittens. It also contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E to support the development of the kitten's healthy immune system. These dietary antioxidants have been shown to stimulate a higher and faster rise in antibodies after vaccination. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten in Gravy is also enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA) to support brain development and promote healthy vision. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Kitten in Gravy also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten in Gravy has been created to satisfy the most discerning feline palate. This wet food offers your kitten a positive sensory experience, supports healthy hydration and is perfect for mixed feeding with the ROYAL CANIN® Kitten dry kibble diet. By the time your kitten reaches 12 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown cat. At this stage, you can transition them onto the ROYAL CANIN® range of diets for adult cats, available as dry kibble or wet food in loaf, gravy or jelly.