KITTEN
Makanan Kering untuk Kucing
Complete feed for cats - Specially for 2nd age kittens (up to 12 months old)
Ukuran yang tersedia
400g
2kg
4kg
10kg
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin's advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.
100% of breeders are satisfied*. (*survey among 8 breeders, 20 litters, 100 kittens in 2020 and 2021 in Europe on DRY Kitten product)
90% of pet owners would recommend this product to another pet owner*. (*survey among 42 pet owners in 2020 and 2021 in Europe on DRY Kitten product)
Royal Canin partners with shelters to help give kittens a healthy start in life.
Contains natural antioxidants. No artificial flavours. No artificial colours.
4A- Strong immune system
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
4B- Brain development
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision.
4C- Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
4D- Nutrition for the 2nd growth stage
At 4 months old, a kitten’s growth rate changes with rising energy levels to support growing bones and muscles. This formula contains an adapted level of proteins, vitamins and minerals for the second stage of kittenhood until 1 year old.
4E- Adapted kibble size
FEEDING GUIDELINE
KIBBLE ONLY MIX: KIBBLE + WET KITTEN’S WEIGHT Kg AGE IN MONTHS grams per day OR Always keep fresh drinking water available XX mL = XX g Metabolisable energy: kcal/kg
|Kitten's age (months)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Kitten's weight (kg)
|0.48 - 0.9
|0.8 - 1.2
|1.4 - 2.1
|1.8 - 2.75
|2.1 - 3
|2.4 - 3.9
|2.4 - 3.9
|2.7 - 4
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|Rationing (grams/day)
|29g
|48g
|61g
|66g
|69g
|67g
|64g
|61g
|58g
|55g
|53g
|51g
DETAIL PRODUK
ROYAL CANIN® Kitten is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of kittens in the “consolidation phase” of their growth. This formula is suitable for 4 to 12-month-old kittens as they undergo a period of significant physical and behavioural changes. This tailored diet contains adapted levels of protein, minerals, and vitamins to help satisfy your kitten’s rising energy levels and support growing bones and muscles. It also contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E to support the development of the kitten's healthy immune system. These dietary antioxidants have been shown to stimulate a higher and faster rise in antibodies after vaccination. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten is also enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA) to support brain development and promote healthy vision. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Kitten also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Kitten has also been specially designed for your kitten’s tiny mouth. A mechanical brushing effect as your kitten chews helps to support dental health. By the time your kitten reaches 12 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown cat. At this stage, you can transition them onto the ROYAL CANIN® range of diets for adult cats, available as dry kibble or wet food in loaf, gravy or jelly.